OTTAWA -- Ottawa Redblacks receiver and Grey Cup champion Brad Sinopoli is retiring from professional football, but he will remain a key figure with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG).

The team announced Wednesday that Sinopoli will transition to a new role as a community ambassador with OSEG.

"Sinopoli, who will go down as one of the best Redblacks in team history, finishes his career having played five campaigns with the Redblacks, racking up 5,741 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in 139 games," the team said in a press release. "He also won a pair of Grey Cup rings, the second of which came with the Redblacks in 2016, ending a 40-year championship drought for Ottawa."

The 33-year-old Peterborough, Ont. native played for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees from 2007 to 2010 and was drafted to the Calgary Stampeders in 2011. He signed with the Redblacks in 2015. In addition to his Grey Cup victories, Sinopoli was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2015 and 2018 and was a CFL all-star in 2018.

"It’s been an incredible ride but after a lot of thought and listening to my body, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football," Sinopoli said in a statement. "It wasn’t an easy decision to bid farewell to such a big part of my life, but the time away from the game this past year, time spent with my family, has made me realize that now is the right time to say farewell."

The 2021 CFL season begins in August. The Redblacks will play their first game of the season Aug. 7 against the Edmonton Elks. The home opener is scheduled for Aug. 28 against the B.C. Lions.