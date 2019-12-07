The Ottawa Redblacks have named Paul LaPolice as the team’s new head coach. LaPolice becomes the second head coach in franchise history after Rick Campbell parted ways with the team last month.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the REDBLACKS organization and RNation,” said LaPolice. “I can’t wait to get to work and start competing for championships in Ottawa. My family is excited to make Ottawa our home and we can’t wait to see everyone out at TD Place. Let’s make our house the loudest stadium in the league!”

LaPolice is moving to Ottawa following the most recent Grey Cup win by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The franchise says he has signed a three-year contract.

The Redblacks say a news conference will be held about LaPolice taking over Monday afternoon.