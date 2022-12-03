Redblacks hire former Als coach Khari Jones as offensive coordinator, assistant head coach
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced another major hire just one day after announcing their new head coach.
The Redblacks say Khari Jones, a former quarterback turned head coach of the Montreal Alouettes, has been named the team’s new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
“I’m extremely pleased to have Khari join the Redblacks family,” newly named head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “KJ is a great communicator and teacher who brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to Ottawa.”
Jones was head coach for the Alouettes in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (the 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID-19). The Alouettes reached the playoffs but lost in the east semi-final in 2019 and 2021. Jones was fired as head coach in July 2022 when the team had a 1-3 record.
Jones was also an offensive coordinator for Hamilton Tiger-Cats and B.C. Lions and quarterbacks coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the latter of which won the Grey Cup in 2013.
During his CFL career as a quarterback, he played for four teams, but had the most success with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He retired as a Blue Bomber in 2007.
Jones will assume his new role as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach of the Redblacks in the 2023 season.
“I’m very happy and excited to be a part of Bob Dyce’s staff in Ottawa; I have known Bob for over 20 years and I am honoured to work with him again,” said Jones in a news release. “I can’t wait to help deliver a dynamic offence for RNation and help push us towards the collective goal of bringing a Grey Cup back to Ottawa.”
