There was swift reaction Tuesday from the Canadian Red Cross in response to a CTV story first aired Monday evening.

The aid agency, telling CTV in a statement, staff met with a local disaster relief group on Tuesday to work on how to disperse more funds to tornado victims.

“The Red Cross is meeting with a number of groups, including West Carleton Disaster Relief, to identify how the Red Cross can support their initiatives. In the meantime, the Red Cross will continue to offer help to those who need it, and we would like to encourage everyone who needs assistance to contact us/register if they haven't already.”

The Red Cross also confirming at as of Tuesday evening more than $200,000 has been dispersed to tornado victims in Ottawa.

Greg Patacairk, the co-chair of West Carleton Disaster Relief, a grassroots community group helping tornado victims spoke with Red Cross officials on Tuesday and brought a strong message, “it’s time to roll-up their sleeves and provide that help and remove the red tape.”

“They advocate for the people in Dunrobin, they advocate in their name and then they hand out very little of it,” Patacairk says, “Do we have to jump through a bunch of hoops to get it? These people are tired, they’re worn out.”

Contractors in the tornado zone are also frustrated facing delays of their own.

“Unfortunately we have the homeowners and insurance companies calling us but we’re waiting on permits,” says Eddie Como the owner of Fast Eddie’s Demolition.

His crews are waiting to fully and partially demolish homes before the winter weather, but are delayed because they’re waiting on permits from the city.

In a statement to CTV the City of Ottawa’s Chief Building Official Frank Bidin says;

“To date, Building Code Services has received 26 demolition permit requests related to the recent tornado/windstorm event. 15 permits have been issued or approved and 11 are currently classified as incomplete pending confirmation that all essential utilities have been disconnected or are in compliance with the appropriate service provider, i.e. gas connections. A demolition permit ensures that the demolition or removal of a building is undertaken in a safe and orderly manner.

The processing of tornado related building and demolition permits are a priority to the City. All efforts are made to process complete demolition permit submissions within 48 hours.”