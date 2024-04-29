OPP seeking dashcam video as search for Newfoundland man who disappeared near Cornwall, Ont. continues

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for anyone who might have dashcam video of a section of Highway 401 to come forward as the search continues for a missing man from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario.

Brian Lush, 51, is a transport truck driver and was expected on the east coast last week, but he did not turn up. His family last heard from him last Wednesday. His truck was found at the Petro Pass Truck Stop on County Road 27 in Summerstown, Ont., just east of Cornwall. His personal belongings were inside, but he was nowhere to be found.

Police said surveillance video showed the missing man getting out of his truck at the gas station just after 4:30 p.m. on April 24, and walking to the front of his truck. He is not seen again.

In an update Monday, OPP said an individual who partially matched Lush's description was seen on Highway 401 westbound in the Boundary Road area near Cornwall on April 25, some time between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Police are now asking for anyone who was travelling on the highway in that area and at that time to come forward if they have any dashcam video. Hunters or others with trail cameras in the South Glengarry, South Stormont and Cornwall areas are also asked to check for any possible sightings.

Brian is described as 5-foot-10 (178 cm), with a medium build, around 200 lbs (91 kg). He has brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and possibly a ball cap.

The OPP and members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Volunteer Association have been conducting searches of the area, using dogs, drones and a helicopter.

Brian Lush, 51, of Newfoundland was last seen at a gas station on County Road 27 in Summerstown, Ont. on April 24, 2024. (OPP/handout)

"We appreciate offers of assistance from the public, but untrained civilians can actually interfere with our work, contaminating potential scent trails, that our canines could track and interfere with possible evidence or signs that could lead us to locate Brian," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information should contact the SD&G OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and reference incident E240508329.