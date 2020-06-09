OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say one person has suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury after a two-car crash and rollover in Barrhaven.

First responders were called to the intersection of Greenbank Road and Malvern Drive at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a two-car crash.

One car had rolled onto its roof.

A woman was trapped inside the car that had rolled over. She was conscious and was safely removed from the vehicle.

An Ottawa police spokesperson said one person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, but it remains unclear whether it was the trapped woman or another person.

Ottawa Paramedics could not immediately be reached for comment.