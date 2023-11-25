Red Cross called in to assist residents after townhouse fire

Ottawa Fire Services says the Red Cross has been called in to assist residents affected by a townhouse fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to an address on Carsons Road near Den Haag Drive at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on reports of flames.

Fire crews had the blaze under control by 3:10 a.m. and kept it from spreading to neighbouring units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one has been reported hurt.