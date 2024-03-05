Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa

Mother Nature will take aim at another temperature record today, as Ottawa continues to enjoy an early taste of Spring.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 16 C today, which would melt the record for warmest March 5 in Ottawa. The current record is 10.6 C, set back in 1964.

The temperature hit 11.9 C on Monday, setting a record for the warmest March 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 10 C, set on March 4, 1965.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 16 C.

Showers will begin this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 4 C.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle. High 5 C.

Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 7 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine, with a high of 7 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.