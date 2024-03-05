Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa
Mother Nature will take aim at another temperature record today, as Ottawa continues to enjoy an early taste of Spring.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 16 C today, which would melt the record for warmest March 5 in Ottawa. The current record is 10.6 C, set back in 1964.
The temperature hit 11.9 C on Monday, setting a record for the warmest March 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 10 C, set on March 4, 1965.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 16 C.
Showers will begin this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 4 C.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle. High 5 C.
Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 7 C.
The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine, with a high of 7 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 8 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four provinces confirm measles cases, including rare case in fully vaccinated man
Seventeen cases of measles have been confirmed in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia — more than half of those in the Montreal area, while one Ontario case has been linked to a high school.
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
Ontario senior loses $80,000 to cryptocurrency scam
An Ontario senior is still trying to recover the $80,000 she lost to a cryptocurrency scam three years later.
Ukraine claims it sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones
Ukraine claimed Tuesday it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones as Kyiv’s forces continue to take aim at targets deep behind the war’s front line. Russian authorities did not confirm the claim.
Ottawa man's 200,000 Aeroplan points stolen as he slept
Cyber theft is surging, with hackers moving faster than ever to access private information and take it, and loyalty points accounts are a prime target.
Inquest into Barrie, Ont., man's death while in police custody reveals dramatic details
The inquest into the death of Olando Brown while in police custody in June 2018 in Barrie unfolded on Monday, with testimony shedding light on his final hours.
Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith joins Sharon Osbourne in 'Celebrity Big Brother' house
Gary Goldsmith, an uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has joined the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house alongside contestants including Sharon Osbourne and Marisha Wallace, for a new series starting in the United Kingdom this week.
Canadian mortgage-holders increasingly missed payments in Q4, Equifax says
Consumers in Ontario and British Columbia increasingly missed payments on mortgages and credit cards in the fourth quarter of 2023, Equifax Canada said.
What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters
It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth
A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
-
Tents trashed as Halifax clears out homeless encampment designated for closure
Residents of a central Halifax homeless encampment were forced to relocate Monday as workers cleared out the site -- one week after a municipal deadline passed for it and four other sites to be vacated.
-
Fair start to the week but risk of heavy rain, snow looms
Heavy rain and snow could land in the Maritimes this week.
Toronto
-
Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB
Greater Toronto home sales and listings were up in February from last year, but adjusted sales were down from a month earlier, the region's real estate board said Tuesday.
-
Ontario senior loses $80,000 to cryptocurrency scam
An Ontario senior is still trying to recover the $80,000 she lost to a cryptocurrency scam three years later.
-
2 dead following UP Express train collision
A man and woman have died following a collision involving an UP Express train on Monday evening in the city’s west end, say paramedics.
Montreal
-
Senior killed after shooting in Saint-Laurent parking lot
A 71-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Free breast cancer screening for Quebec women aged 70 to 74
Quebec is now offering free access to breast cancer screenings to women aged 70 to 74.
-
Young Quebec director who debated quitting filmmaking prepares for Oscars
Before receiving an Oscar nomination for his short film, Vincent Rene-Lortie says he was ready to quit filmmaking.
Northern Ontario
-
5-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey kills and guts a moose that got entangled with his dog team
A veteran musher had to kill a moose after it injured his dog shortly after the start of this year’s Iditarod, race officials said Monday.
-
Northern Ont. hockey mom charged in parking lot brawl after game
Youth sports can sometimes invoke intense feelings in parents and things got so heated Saturday at a minor league hockey game, police were called and assault charges laid.
-
'I want to get off the plane.' The passengers refusing to fly on Boeing's 737 Max
Many thousands of people board Max aircraft with no concerns. But do other passengers care? It appears that enough do.
London
-
Woman released from hospital following stabbing
One person has been released from hospital and charges have been laid following a stabbing in the city. Around 4 a.m. on March 1, police were called to the area of Wellington Road and McClary Avenue for a weapons investigation.
-
Former Stratford restaurant owner appears in court on 15 fraud-related charges
A former Stratford restaurant and business owner appeared in court on Monday for 15 fraud-related charges.
-
Minor injuries for motorcycle driver following crash
OPP said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in Brant County where alcohol use was suspected.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s just time': Corydon Hardware to close its doors after 75 years
One of Winnipeg’s last locally-owned hardware stores is packing it in after three quarters of a century.
-
'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged
The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.
-
‘No more of this waiting’: New Winnipeg Transit fare payment system nixes Peggo cards
The chair of Winnipeg’s finance committee is elaborating on the city’s plans to update its transit fare payment system.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. family meets with health minister after 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
A month after Ontario's health minister said she’d talk with the Kitchener family who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy surgery, the promised meeting finally happened.
-
FunGuyz magic mushroom shop set to open in Kitchener
A controversial magic mushroom shop is bringing a new store front to Kitchener.
-
Former Stratford restaurant owner appears in court on 15 fraud-related charges
A former Stratford restaurant and business owner appeared in court on Monday for 15 fraud-related charges.
Calgary
-
Teen in critical condition following highway crash in Brooks, Alta.
A teen was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in critical condition following a highway crash in Brooks, Alta., on Monday afternoon.
-
Calgary man out nearly $5K after his bank account was accessed fraudulently
A Calgary man is sharing his story after nearly $5,000 was fraudulently removed from his bank account.
-
Ottawa set to unveil budget in April; province seeking infrastructure help
Alberta's finance minister was direct when asked what he wants the federal government to help address in its upcoming budget.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. potash worker to remain on suspension over nightly medical cannabis use
A union welder at a potash mine in Saskatchewan will remain on suspension after refusing to give up his nightly toke of medical marijuana, following the ruling of a provincial labour arbitrator.
-
Sask. residents could see smaller carbon rebate cheques says premier, federal minister
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expects residents could get less money back through the Canada Carbon Rebate following the province's decision not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating.
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave meets singer Halsey
Bella Thomson, the ten-year-old from Swift Current, Sask. who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
-
City deals with bylaw 'tensions' around zoning change applications
Neighbourhoods across Edmonton are starting to see the effects of changes to the city's zoning bylaw, and at least one homeowner is unhappy with the potential for a four-storey apartment to be built next to her house.
-
'Quite hard on our business': Car wash owners want compensation from Epcor after water ban
Owners of businesses forced to shut down by Epcor last month are looking for financial compensation.
Vancouver
-
Crown wants 8-year sentence for man accused of posing as cop in deadly attack on senior in Vancouver
One of the men charged in the death of a 78-year-old Vancouver woman sat silently in a courtroom Monday, rocking back and forth, as lawyers argued how long he should serve behind bars.
-
From contact tracing to addressing vaccine hesitancy: How B.C. is responding to 1st new measles case
In response to the first measles case imported to B.C. since 2019, health officials are ramping up public information, doctors are preparing for anxious parents, and new immigrants are getting special supports, CTV News has learned.
-
Drug decriminalization debate continues in B.C.
Debate over B.C.’s decriminalization of hard drugs lit up the legislature again Monday, after a court decision dealt a blow to the NDP's attempt to further restrict where illicit substances can be used.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave meets singer Halsey
Bella Thomson, the ten-year-old from Swift Current, Sask. who's captured the hearts of millions while documenting her medical journey on social media – has fulfilled her dream of meeting the singer Halsey.
-
Sask. residents could see smaller carbon rebate cheques says premier, federal minister
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expects residents could get less money back through the Canada Carbon Rebate following the province's decision not to remit the federal carbon tax on natural gas used for home heating.
-
Teachers descend on Saskatchewan Legislature for first day of spring session
Saskatchewan's Legislative Building was a crowded venue Monday – as thousands of teachers from surrounding school divisions showed up to voice their disapproval of the current state of contract negotiations.