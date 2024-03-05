OTTAWA
    Record-warm temperatures today, 10-15 mm of rain tonight in Ottawa

    The ice continues to melt at Dow's Lake as Ottawa enjoys an early taste of spring.
    Mother Nature will take aim at another temperature record today, as Ottawa continues to enjoy an early taste of Spring.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 16 C today, which would melt the record for warmest March 5 in Ottawa. The current record is 10.6 C, set back in 1964.

    The temperature hit 11.9 C on Monday, setting a record for the warmest March 4 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 10 C, set on March 4, 1965.

    The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. High 16 C.

    Showers will begin this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm of rain. Low 4 C.

    Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle. High 5 C.

    Thursday will be cloudy and a high of 7 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine, with a high of 7 C.

    Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. High 8 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.

