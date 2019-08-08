

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





It likely won’t be until the spring before construction begins to repair the fire-damaged buildings on William St. in the ByWard Market.

A fire last April gutted the Vittoria Trattoria restaurant and surrounding businesses. The fire started on the roof and was deemed accidental, but did millions of dollars in damage.

At a meeting of the built heritage subcommittee Thursday, City staff provided an update on the rebuilding process along William St.

Staff say the historic stone facades of 35, 37, and 41 William St. will be able to be saved and will be retained and restored during the rebuilding process. 41½ William St., which used to be the Roots store, will need to be taken down and rebuilt, according to staff, but the bricks and materials will be saved and, if possible, reincorporated in the rebuild.

The owners of the properties have applied for the demolition and heritage permits they need to remove the burnt out portions of their businesses and staff say they are close to approval. The owners want to remove the fire-damaged elements as soon as possible.

However, rebuilding is not expected to start until the spring, at the earliest, meaning it will likely be a year after the fire before the process to restore the buildings can begin.