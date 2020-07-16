Advertisement
Rainy, humid afternoon expected Thursday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 5:20AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Another humid day is in the forecast for Ottawa with showers expected to move in Thursday afternoon
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 29C feeling like 36C with the humidex. There will be increasing cloudiness throughout the day before rain moves in this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.
Friday: A few showers with a high of 29C.
Saturday: Sunny and 32C.
Sunday: A high of 32C with a 30% chance of showers.