OTTAWA -- It may not be a white Christmas morning in Ottawa, but it will certainly be a wet one.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning calling for significant rainfall Thursday into Friday morning. The weather agency says total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres are likely, with localized flooding possible in some areas.

"The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," Environment Canada warns.

The warning is in effect for the City of Ottawa, Gatineau, and parts of region to the east and south of the capital and along the St. Lawrence. A special weather statement remains in effect for the Upper Ottawa Valley.

FORECAST

Some snowfall is expected Wednesday afternoon, with about 2 to 4 cm of accumulation possible. Overnight into Thursday, the temperature is forecast to rise to 1 C by morning.

Then, the rain starts. It's expected to start late morning on Christmas Eve day, becoming heavy in the afternoon and continuing through the night. The temperature will also jump to 8 C.

By Christmas Day, the rain is expected to change to scattered flurries of periods of snow, Environment Canada says, with temperatures dropping below freezing. We could get a few centimetres of snow.

The heavy rainfall wil be caused by a low-pressure system approaching from the south, the weather agency says.

Things will be clear by Boxing Day Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6 C that day.