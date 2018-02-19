Rainfall warning in effect
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 1:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 4:17PM EST
Significant rain is expected to begin Monday evening and continue into Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the entire Ottawa region, calling for 25 to 40 mm of rain by Wednesday morning. Periods of rain will continue through Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Record-breaking temperatures more typical of April are also expected on Tuesday, reaching a high of 11 degrees. The melting snow due to the warmer weather and the heavy rainfall could result in localized flooding in low-lying areas.
Fog could also create reduced visibility on Tuesday morning.