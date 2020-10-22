OTTAWA -- It's going to be a mild couple of days in Ottawa with a mix of cloudy and rainy weather before things cool down on the weekend.

On Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the early morning and afternoon with a high of 13 C. That chance bumps up to 60 per cent in th eevening.

Friday will be an unseasonably warm day, with a high of 21 C. There's a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning, but the weather should clear by noon.

The humidex on Friday is expected to reach 26, a scorcher by October standards.

Saturday is a whole different story. The high will reach a mere 8 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. And the low Saturday night will be below freezing.

Sunday's high is just 4 C, with a mix of sun and cloud.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for "snow or rain."