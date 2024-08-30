Rain making a comeback this Friday in Ottawa, here's when

OTTAWA
    The rain is making a comeback Friday afternoon, though it's mainly sunny this morning in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 24 C – humidex 30 -- and a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday. A low of 18 C, cloudy skies, showers and a risk of thunderstorm beginning before morning are in the forecast for tonight.

    Rain showers will continue through the long weekend. A high of 26 C, showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday. Clear skies and a low of 14 C are forecasted for the night.

    A high of 23 C and 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 8 C are forecasted for the night.

    It's going to be sunny on Monday with a high of 20 C and a low of 8 C.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.  

