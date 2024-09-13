OTTAWA
    • Jason Isbell cancels CityFolk show due to illness

    Jason Isbell of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Jason Isbell of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
    Ottawa's CityFolk Festival has announced that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have cancelled their headline appearance this weekend.

    "Regrettably, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit must cancel their CityFolk show due to illness," the festival said.

    "All ticket purchasers holding a single-day ticket for Sept. 15 or Pick-3 pass including Sept.15, will receive further details as soon as possible."

    Isbell was to be the headline act of the final night of the festival.

    Maren Morris, Alejandro Escovedo, and Billianne, and Sonia G. remain on the schedule for Sept. 15.

    Morris will now be closing the TD Stage. Escovedo’s set has been moved to the TD Stage at 7:10 p.m.

