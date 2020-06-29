OTTAWA -- After a stormy weekend in much of the capital region, expect the rain to continue this week heading into Canada Day.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature is expected to reach 28 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 32.

The showers and risk of a thunderstorm continue into Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the weather agency is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 28 C.

On Canada Day Wednesday, there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 29 C.

After that, the rain stops and the heat kicks in: Thursday is expected to be 33 C and Friday will be sunny with a high of 34 C.