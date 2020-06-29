Advertisement
Rain, hot temperatures expected for Canada Day week
The Canadian flag is seen in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
OTTAWA -- After a stormy weekend in much of the capital region, expect the rain to continue this week heading into Canada Day.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm.
The temperature is expected to reach 28 C, with the humidex making it feel more like 32.
The showers and risk of a thunderstorm continue into Monday evening.
On Tuesday, the weather agency is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 28 C.
On Canada Day Wednesday, there’s a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 29 C.
After that, the rain stops and the heat kicks in: Thursday is expected to be 33 C and Friday will be sunny with a high of 34 C.