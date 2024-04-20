Rain coming back to Ottawa Saturday afternoon

Though the morning seems sunny in the capital, the afternoon will have rain showers this Saturday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 10 C and increasing cloudiness this morning. This afternoon, Ottawa will have a 30 per cent chance of showers.

It’s going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a high of zero C.

Sunday is going to be cloudy with a high of 10 C. At night, we’ll see a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of - 7 C.

The start of the week will be sunny, with a high of 7 C on Monday. A low of -2 C and clear skies are in the forecast for the night.