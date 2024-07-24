OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G1 driver facing charges after traffic stop in Kanata

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in Kanata and the driver is facing charges for possession of cannabis and liquor.
    A G1 driver is facing several charges after being stopped for stunt driving in Kanata, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Eagleson Road and Palomino Drive just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.  OPP Const. Michael Fathi tells CTV News Ottawa the driver was charged for "racing another vehicle, not for the speed."

    "The driver of this vehicle was attempting to race another vehicle which did not engage with it."

    The driver is also facing charges of driving while under suspension, a person under 19 in possession of cannabis, person under 19 having liquor, failing to have an insurance card and a G1 license holder driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

    "The driver received a roadside 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound," the OPP said on X. "The driver was given a court appearance date and faces a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerits and a one year driving suspension upon conviction for the Stunt Driving alone!"

