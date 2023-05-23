Race of her life: Terminal pancreatic cancer not stopping Sindy Hooper from helping others
Sindy Hooper has toed countless start lines over the years but her next race will be special.
Hooper was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that has also spread to her left lung, spine and rib.
"When I asked my two physicians what my diagnosis, they said I had a year. If I am lucky, a bit more, if I am unlucky, less, and I am at eight months," she says.
An avid runner, Hooper will be participating in the Ottawa Race Weekend's 5-kilometer event on Saturday, raising crucial funds for pancreatic research and treatment.
"I have a team of 210 runners that will be joining me doing events all the way from the 2k to the marathon."
Hooper knows what it is like to fight the odds of a cancer diagnosis. In 2013, when she says she was in the best shape of her life, she was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was given six months to live. Hooper says the next stage was daunting as she looked to the future.
After beating the odds, Hooper says she wanted to share her story for hope.
"When I was diagnosed, I couldn’t find anyone who had survived pancreatic cancer beyond two years, so that was devastating. I had my physicians telling me there were people who made it through, but I couldn’t find anyone," she says.
Hooper is a competitive triathlete and marathoner. She has completed the Boston Marathon three times, and finished Ironman triathlons three times. She says she has always found joy every time she runs.
"It makes me feel healthier when I am running."
Hooper’s husband, Jonathan, is a physician and has been with her every step of her athletic and health journey.
Despite being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Sindy Hooper, right, pictured beside husband Jonathan, will be participating in this year’s Ottawa Race Weekend 5k event, raising funds for pancreatic cancer research and treatment. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
"Holding her back it the hardest thing," he says. "She will go for chemo, feel grumpy, and then she will be up gardening. You tell her to relax, but she won't; she will just keep on going.
"I am just in awe of all she does,” Jonathan Hooper adds. He is serving as the race weekend medical director. He jokes he will need "thick sunglasses so no one sees the medical director cry," when Sindy crosses the line on Saturday.
He says his wife has become a champion for pancreatic cancer and serves as a beacon for those fighting the odds.
Sindy Hooper says she has participated in Ottawa Race Weekend every year since 2008, even while undergoing chemotherapy.
She is currently undergoing chemotherapy at the Ottawa Hospital and says she is so thankful for her team of physicians.
Despite her diagnosis and treatment, fundraising and offering hope to others with similar diagnoses has always been central for Hooper. "Pancreatic cancer currently doesn’t have a treatment that works well like (some) other cancers do, so I am hoping with more funds, there will be more research into finding a better treatment for pancreatic cancer."
The average survival rate for pancreatic cancer is six months and 75 per cent of the people diagnosed with this form of cancer die within the first year.
Hooper says, "My doctor said a year, which is horrible, but I am at eight months and I am feeling pretty well and handling the chemo well, so maybe I am going to bust that statistic too."
Her advice to those undergoing health challenges is to keep hanging onto hope.
"Hope that you are going to do well, and you are going to have a good team of physicians and nurses and healthcare workers around you as well as love and support from your family and friends and that’s what gets you through," she says.
"I am pretty hopeful most of the time. There are times when it is tough to stay hopeful… You just hope, hope, and hope that you are going to not follow the statistics.
"With pancreatic cancer, because people die so quickly, and there are not many people that live two years and beyond, there are not many people there to champion the fundraising and raising awareness, so that is why it is important to me... Because I have been lucky to live."
For more information on Sindy Hooper and fundraising, you can visit Make Every Moment Count.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
One male, one female shot in Mississauga: Peel police
A male and a female have been shot in Mississauga, according to Peel Regional Police.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Quebec Indigenous group says CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse must resign
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling for a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
London
-
Child cancer survivor has 'best day ever' at Blue Jays game thanks to London, Ont. realtor
With a tight grip on his souvenir baseball, you can’t wipe the smile off the face of 10-year old Joel Moscato.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi-tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore rescue stations open in Ontario
Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat (IRB) stations have opened across the province to offer additional search and rescue services during the busy summer season.
Winnipeg
-
-
Gymkyds picnic fundraiser fills in for cancelled Teddy Bears' Picnic
The Teddy Bears' Picnic may be cancelled this year, but that hasn't stopped a generous gymnastics club from bringing people together to heal some hurt stuffed animals and raise money for a good cause.
-
'Such good weather': Tinkertown opens for the summer
The town where the train goes around is open again for another summer of carnival food, midway games, and rides for young and old.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region residents out and about enjoying good Victoria Day weather
Many residents of Waterloo region were out on the holiday Monday enjoying a number of activities and good weather.
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours
Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.
Calgary
-
Stamps weather the storm and Elks for 29-24 pre-season win
Smoke, rain, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc on the CFL’s pre-season opener at McMahon Stadium on Monday.
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
Saskatoon
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Edmonton
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
Vancouver
-
Emergency officials keeping close eye on rising Fraser River
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Fraser River as it continues to rise.
-
'Really lucky': Man rescued before going over Lynn Canyon waterfall
A man was pulled from the water in Lynn Canyon Monday afternoon, when he was about 10 metres away from plunging down a waterfall, District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service says.
-
Latest ferry cancellations prompt Bowen Island mayor to call for reliable service
Hundreds of people were stranded on Bowen Island when BC Ferries unexpectedly cancelled half a day's worth of sailings between Snug Cove and Horseshoe Bay Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
'No investigation and no justice': Family and friends of Haven Dubois demand answers 8 years following death
Eight years after the death of Regina teen Haven Dubois, his mother along with family, friends and advocates are still demanding answers.