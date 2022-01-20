The Queensway Carleton Hospital is hoping to begin administering Pfizer's Paxlovid pill to eligible patients with COVID-19 by next week.

The hospital in Ottawa's west end has received 700 courses of the first take-home medication for treating COVID-19 approved in Canada.

"It's a great opportunity here for, not only QCH but for the Ottawa region," said QCH director of pharmacy Joe Dagenais during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

"We have received 700 courses of this therapy, and now the challenge is making sure that we get it out to the patients that need it in an equitable way."

Health Canada approved Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment on Monday. Canada pre-ordered one million courses of the treatment, with the first shipment of 30,400 treatments arriving last weekend.

Dagenais says the 700 courses of therapy received by the hospital will cover treatment for five days for each patient.

"You take three tablets twice a day for five days," said Dagenais.

He notes trials on the effectiveness of the five-day treatment showed "basically, 90 per cent reduction in progression of COVID and preventing hospitalizations."

The Queensway Carleton Hospital is waiting for guidance from Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table on administering the treatment to patients.

Health Canada said on Monday the prescription-only medication can be given to adults aged 18 and older to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada set interim guidelines to use the treatment while supplies are limited. The provinces are asked to prioritize the medication to:

Individuals who have the highest likelihood of severe illness including those who are immunocompromised regardless of vaccination status;

Individuals over the age of 80 whose vaccinations are not up to date; and

Canadians aged 60 or older who live in underserved rural or remote communities, long-term care homes, who are from First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities, or whose vaccinations are not up to date

Dagenais says you must start treatment with Paxlovid within five days of symptom onset.

Dagenais says the Queensway Carleton Hospital will work with the Ottawa Hospital to ensure equitable access to the treatment.

With files from CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello