Quebec police stop driver going 65 km/h above speed limit in Gatineau

Quebec provincial police say a driver is facing a 90-day licence suspension and more than $1,000 in fines after being accused of speeding over the weekend.

Sûreté du Québec say a driver was stopped at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, allegedly going 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 50 near Montée Paiement.

The 41-year-old Gatineau man was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court. He is expected to face an impaired driving charge.

He was given an automatic three-month licence suspension as well as 14 demerit points and $1,330 in fines for speeding.