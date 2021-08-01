Advertisement
Quebec police ask for help finding two men missing from Kitigan Zibi
A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MANIWAKI, QUE. -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating two men from Kitigan Zibi who have been missing since Friday.
In a release, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Jonah Dewache, 32, and Dustin Odjick, 37, left to go hunting, possibly in the Ferme-Neuve or Grand-Remous areas.
They were in a black 2007 Ford F-150 with Quebec plates Z20 WJH.
Jonah Dewache is described as 6-foot-2 (188 cm) and 150 lbs (68 kg) with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing, including a black hoodie.
Dustin Odjick is described as 5-foot-8 (173 cm) and 233 lbs (105 kg) with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green rain coat, a grey sweater, jeans and construction boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.