GATINEAU, QUE. -- The language of work in Quebec, French, will also be the sound of its music.

The Quebec government is mandating music from Quebec-based artists be on speakers in all government buildings, phone lines, and Crown Corporations like the SAQ.

The province's Culture Minister Nathalie Roy says that 90 per cent of the music must be by Quebec artists.

"It's been a difficult year for our artists," says Roy. "Along with our arts and culture stimulus package, this is a tangible gesture of solidarity towards them. On top of receiving fees for their work, we also hope it will allow people to discover our local artists."

Residents in Gatineau are happy with the change.

"It's going to help Quebec to preserve the heritage that we have here," said Marius Erimescu.

"There’s beautiful music that comes out of Quebec. That comes out of French Canada. That comes out of our First Nations," says Marie-Nicole Groulx. "So listen with your heart to the music when you’re on the other line."

Frederic Gravel says, "I’m just happy that the government decided to protect the language and protect the culture and protect the music."

Ninety per cent of the songs must have French lyrics. Songs featuring Indigenous languages and English will make up the rest.

For some, the change isn’t important.

"Ah, it really doesn’t matter to me either way," said one resident.

"Nah, I just want somebody to answer the phone, quick," says another Gatineau resident.

The City of Ottawa has a similar setup. Anyone waiting on hold when calling the city will hear a playlist featuring local Ottawa artists.

Close to 100 musicians' submitted samples of their work and 25 songs were chosen for the city's "Music On Hold" program.

For those in Gatineau, this new initiative is music to their ears.

"Enjoy the music that we do," Groulx. "It’s so marvellous."