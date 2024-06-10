PWHL Ottawa selects Canadian forward Danielle Serdachny 2nd overall in 2024 PWHL Draft

PWHL Ottawa has selected a golden goal scorer as its first round pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft.

Ottawa selected second overall in the draft, taking forward Danielle Serdachny.

Serdachny, 23, has played for Colgate University since 2019 and has also been a member of the Canadian national team. She scored the game winning overtime goal in the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship to give Canada the gold medal over the United States.

At Colgate, she had 22 goals and 39 assists in 40 games last season.

"I think it's so incredible and obviously speaks to how far women's hockey has come," she said on the PWHL Draft broadcast. "To hear my name selected in the draft is a dream come true and I'm super excited to be heading back to Canada."

Ottawa finished the inaugural PWHL season fifth overall out of six and did not make the playoffs, with eight regulation wins, one overtime win, six overtime losses and nine regulation losses.

PWHL New York, which finished sixth overall, selected first in the draft, picking Princeton and Team Canada forward Sarah Fillier, described by PWHL scouts as a "generational player."

PWHL Draft First Round

1. F Sara Fillier (New York)

2. F Danielle Serdachny (Ottawa)

3. D Claire Thompson (Minnesota)

4. F Hannah Bilka (Boston)

5. D Cayla Barnes (Montreal)

6. F Julia Gosling (Toronto)

--With files from the Associated Press