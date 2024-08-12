Pure Country 94's The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord starts Monday

Morning listeners of Ottawa's Pure Country 94 will hear a new voice over the airwaves starting Monday.

Ashley Greco was announced last week as the new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord alongside Gord St. Denis.

The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord will wake up country music listeners every morning Monday to Friday from 6 -10 a.m. and provide access to the capital's biggest contests and local events

"You're going to expect fun, you have to expect fun. Because that's what country music is," Greco told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

The award-winning radio personality is known for audiences across the country as national midday host on Move Radio, and midday host on Toronto's CHUM 104.5 FM. Greco will continue as the host of Back in the Day Brunch across Move Radio network, and Toronto's CHUM 104.5 FM.

Greco said she's already adjusting to her new morning routine.

"It's a little scary having to set the alarm that early in the morning. So I'll depend on all my smart speakers, my husband and my cell phone. Usually about six or seven alarms," she said.

Greco and St. Denis are looking forward to connecting with the people of Ottawa and to share some their personal lives behind the microphone, including stories of raising their young families.

"I think what's cool about Gord is he's a fairly new dad, which I love. He's a family man, I've got a family as well," Greco said.

"I want the Pure Country family to know my family and same with Gord. We're really a unit, I love to refer it as that. We'll be sharing what happens behind-the-scenes in our own lives. The 'chaos,' which let me tell you – we don't hold back. Open books over here."

Starting Monday, listeners across the country can tune into Greco and St. Denis via audio live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.