OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board wants to hear from families and students about how learning at home went this spring, and what they want to see in September.

Last week, CTV News reported that the OCDSB is planning a two-day school week for the start of the coming school year, with students split into groups attending school on either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. The other three days of the school week would be devoted to at-home learning. Schools would be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning.

In an email, OCDSB Trustee and Chair of the Board Lynn Scott told CTV News feedback would be an important part of ongoing discussions over the summer.

"There are still many details to work out and feedback from parents and staff will be an important part of informing our work. No final decisions have been made on a plan for the return to school in September. The board will be meeting to discuss the options during the summer as plans continue to evolve," Scott said.

"All plans must align with the Ministry guidelines and public health directives. I think everyone wants a regular return to school, but unfortunately, our current health situation requires planning for many different and complex possibilities."

The Ministry of Education has told school boards that they must meet one of three plans: a normal school day routine with enhanced health protocols, a modified school week with fewer students per class and alternating schedules, or fulltime at-home learning.

In an email to CTV News Friday night, the OCDSB said it has launched a survey, asking for feedback on how their at-home learning plan worked out from March Break to the end of the school year, and what families and students want in the fall.

"The insights shared will help us understand the experience of parents/guardians, students and staff with the Learn At Home model and work as a guide towards improving and enhancing the experience of the OCDSB community moving forward," the email said.

Survey participants will answer multiple-choice questions about their at-home learning experience and "join an online discussion where they will have the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is important to them as we plan for September," the board says. "They will also have the opportunity to see and rate the thoughts of other participants."

You will not be identified if you participate. "The participation for this survey is confidential and completely voluntary," the board says.

The survey, found here, will be active until July 13.

Since being launched on Friday, the section for parents already has more than 4,700 participants and 7,500 comments.