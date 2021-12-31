Public Health Ontario is reporting 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the same day Ontario sets a new record for cases.

Across the province, there are 16,713 cases of COVID-19. The previous record for cases of COVID-19 in Ontario was 13,807 on Thursday.

Friday’s 1,431 new cases are by far the most the province has ever recorded in Ottawa. The previous record was 867 set on Boxing Day.

There were 771 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will release its daily look at COVID-19 in Ottawa early Friday afternoon.

The high case numbers come as Ontario introduces new testing guidelines for COVID-19.

Starting today, PCR testing is only available for symptomatic high-risk individuals and those who work in the highest risk settings, as well as vulnerable populations.

For a full list of those eligible for PCR testing, click here.

CASES BY VACCINATION IN ONTARIO

New cases among unvaccinated residents: 2,278 (85,58 per 100,000)

New cases among partially vaccinated residents: 647 (90.83 per 100,000)

New cases among fully vaccinated residents: 13,436 (118.3 per 100,000)

New cases with unknown vaccination status: 352

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,144 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 205 people in the ICU.

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,880 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Dec. 29.

A total of 4,641 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 31 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION