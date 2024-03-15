OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Public funeral service for Ottawa’s mass killing victims to take place Sunday

    The Wickramasinghe family is pictured here in this undated image. The four young children and their mother were killed in their Ottawa home on March 6, 2024 alongside a family friend. The father was seriously injured in the attack. A 19-year-old suspect is in custody and is facing multiple counts of first-degree murder.
    It is official. A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m..

    The Buddhist Congress of Canada (BCC) and an organizing committee of volunteers confirmed in a news release on Thursday that the funeral will be a public event.

    It will be held at the Infinity Convention Center at 2901 Gibford Dr. in Ottawa.

    Meanwhile, the BCC confirms that “Mr. Wickramasinghe is recovering physically however mentally he will require psychological support to overcome last week’s events and requests privacy as he mourns the loss of his family.”

    The BCC adds that at this time, the surviving father will not be making any comments to the media. He also thanks everyone for all the support he has received.

    A mother, her four children, and a family acquaintance were killed inside a two-storey townhouse on Berrigan Drive in the Ottawa suburb on March 6. Their father was seriously injured in the attack, but survived.

    The family had moved to Canada in recent months with three children - Inuka, 7, Ashwini, 4 and Ranaya, 3. Kelly, two-and-a-half months old, was born in Canada.

    A friend who had been living with them, 40-year-old Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, was also killed. He had a wife and two children living in Sri Lanka.

    The deaths have triggered an outpouring of shock and grief from the community.

    The suspect accused in the mass killing -- Febrio De-Zoysa, 19 -- made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.

    He appeared by phone before a date was set for his next court appearance.

    With files from the Canadian Press 

    Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

