19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Six people were found dead inside a two-storey townhouse on Berrigan Drive late Wednesday night. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
"At about 10:52 yesterday evening, the Ottawa Police Service received two 911 calls from the Berrigan Drive area reporting a suspicious incident where a male was yelling and asking people to call 911," Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Wednesday afternoon.
"Officers entered the home to check on the safety of those inside, and that is where they began to discover the six victims, the youngest of which is less than three months old. The family are newcomers to Canada and are originally from Sri Lanka."
The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children: 7-year-old Inuka Wickramasinghe, 4-year-old Ashwini Wickramasinghe, 2-year-old Rinyana Wickramasinghe and two-month-old Kelly Wickramasinghe. A sixth man, 40-year-old Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, was also found deceased at the home.
Stubbs says Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon was an acquaintance of the family and has been living at the home.
The woman's husband remains in hospital with serious injuries.
"The investigation has found that an edged weapon was used to cause the deaths and injuries," Stubbs said. "To be clear, this was a mass killing, not a mass shooting."
Febrio De-Zoysa, 19, is facing six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police say De-Zoysa is a Sri Lankan national who is believed to be in Canada as a student.
Stubbs says the suspect is an acquaintance of the family, and was living in the home.
"We know there are a lot of questions about why this tragedy occurred, this is the focus of our Homicide Unit as they diligently investigate this tragic crime," Stubbs said. "Our investigators and forensic teams are working very hard to determine all of the facts and ensure justice is done."
Several Ottawa police cruisers were parked outside a townhouse on Berrigan Drive Thursday morning. Yellow police tape could be seen blocking access to the back of the homes.
"This is a big tragedy that's happened on our street, especially with kids involved," resident Shanti Ramesh told CTV News.
Ramesh says she didn't hear anything last night, but saw police officers and paramedics at the scene.
"One guy was sitting on the left side of the driveway; he was yelling."
At 9 a.m., investigators began removing something from the home and placing it in a van parked in the driveway. Officers blocked the view of the front door with a white sheet.
"This is unbelievable for the whole neighbourhood," resident Ahmed Saed told The Canadian Press.
CTV News has learned that the Sri Lankan High Commission have been told by Ottawa police that the 6 victims of the Barrhaven incident are of Sri Lankan decent. The High Commission would not confirm if all the victims were of one family. The High Commission was not given any information about the suspect but are assisting the police notifying the next of kin in Sri Lanka
A vigil has been established at Palmadeo Park, at the corner of Palmadeo Drive and Rodeo Drive, in memory of the victims. Police are asking the public to avoid the crime scene on Berrigan Drive while police investigate.
Yellow police tape at the back of a home on Berrigan Drive in Barrhaven. Ottawa police say six people were found deceased at the home Wednesday night. (James Fish/CTV Morning Live)
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted a statement on social media, calling the deaths of six people, "one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history."
"I was devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven," Sutcliffe said.
"We are proud to live in a safe community but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents. Ginny and I are thinking of the family members and neighbours of the victims. Thank you to our emergency responders who are investigating and supporting those who are affected by this terrible event."
In an interview on CTV Morning Live, Mayor Sutcliffe said he was "shocked and devastated" to hear the news six people were killed in the city.
"It's incredibly troubling and my thoughts go out to the family members and the neighbours in Barrhaven who must be shaken up by these events," Sutcliffe said.
"The police are providing support to the neighbours and to the family."
Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo said, "I'm saddened to learn of the tragic loss of six Barrhaven neighbours last night."
"My heart and mind are with their loved ones and neighbours close by. OPS have a person in custody and will complete a thorough investigation. I'm confident they will continue to keep us safe."
Premier Doug Ford calls the news of the mass killings in Ottawa "heartbreaking."
"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the six victims and the entire Ottawa community who is reeling from this terrible tragedy," Ford said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Nepean MPP Lisa Macleod said on social media, "My community has woken up to shock, grief and tragedy today as 6 people, including four children, have been murdered."
"There are no words for the heartbreak me and my neighbours feel for the surviving family, friends & playmates of the deceased."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the homicide while speaking to reporters.
"Obviously, our first reactions are all ones of shock and horror at this terrible violence," Trudeau said. "We're expecting that the community reaches out to support family and friends as Canadians always do, and we expect that the police of jurisdiction to be doing the work and keeping us all informed of this terrible tragedy."
Conservative Party leader and Carleton MP Pierre Poilievre says he's "heartbroken" to hear about the six deaths in Ottawa.
"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and the entire community grieving this tragic loss."
The homicide scene on Berrigan Drive is located off of Longfields Drive and near Berrigan Elementary School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School. Monsignor Paul Baxter School is also located nearby.
Ottawa police say six people were killed inside a home on Berrigan Drive in Barrhaven Wednesday night. (Google Maps)
"This is a tragic and complex investigation, and investigative teams remain on Berrigan Drive," police said.
Barrhaven is a suburb in Ottawa, located approximately 25 minutes south of downtown Ottawa.
The names of the victims have not been released.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board issued a statement saying, "We want to express our deep sorrow for the tragic events that occurred in the Barrhaven community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected."
"As a Board, we will provide our students and staff with any assistance or support needed during this difficult time."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.
Ottawa police will provide an update on the investigation later today.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available
With files from The Canadian Press
