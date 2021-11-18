OTTAWA -- Ontario’s transportation minister says the province plans to establish the terms of reference for its public inquiry into Ottawa’s problem-plagued LRT system “in the coming weeks.”

Caroline Mulroney says before the province moves forward with funding Stage 2 of the project, “we need to understand what went wrong with Stage 1.”

“We’re going to determine the scope, we’re going to set out the terms of reference, but the key is to get recommendations before we proceed with Stage 2,” she told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Thursday. “People in Ottawa want answers as quickly as possible.”

Cabinet voted Wednesday to launch the full public inquiry into the LRT system, which was shut down for two months this fall after a derailment on Sept. 19.

Along with setting out the scope, the province will also identify a commissioner to run the inquiry in the coming weeks, Mulroney said.

She said the inquiry will look at the technical issues with the LRT, as well as the decisions that went into putting in the system in the first place.

She said she has friends in Ottawa whose children have been stranded when trains don’t arrive and have been late for school.

“We’ve been concerned about it for some time,” she said. “We’ve just decided we need to focus on what the root causes are of the chronic problems that have been plaguing Stage 1 before we move forward.”

Mulroney said the province will foot the bill for the inquiry, but did not say how much it might cost.

“We are still scoping it out ... but we want it to be effective. It will be open, independent and public.”

The province pledged $600 million for Stage 1 of LRT and is set to contribute $1.2 billion to Stage 2.

Ottawa city council voted earlier this month against holding a judicial inquiry into the LRT. However, Mayor Jim Watson said Wednesday night he supports the province’s move to launch a public inquiry.