Province plans to fix notorious Highway 7 bump
A bump in the roadway along Highway 7 between Ottawa and Carleton Place is giving a whole new meaning to the term “speed bump.”
Located between Dwyer Hill Road and Hazeldean Road, the bump has become famous - or infamous - for those who regularly travel Highway 7.
"I took a bit of air," says Libbie Barker, on the first time she went over the bump. Now she tries to avoid it, but when she does drive over the bump, "I slow down to about 60."
The small section of road is situated over a large drainage pipe and affects traffic in both directions. There are signs warning of the bump and uneven roadway, along with signs telling drivers to reduce their speeds to 80 km/h.
"There are people who aren't prepared for it," says driver Steve Garten. "The sign says there's a bump but nobody expects it to be like that."
Garten is one many drivers coming from Ottawa who get to experience the bump twice every time they visit Canadian Golf and Country Club; once on the way there and again on the way back.
"Unbelievable that they can't straighten it out, and that I do have to slow down every time I go over it," says Garten.
"It had been bad," recalls driver Donna Jude. "They had done work on it earlier and it was much better, and then winter conditions or whatever, I don't know. It's got a lot worse again."
In a statement, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says they have conducted a field investigation in the area to determine the cause of the seemingly growing bump. The MTO says they are preparing to move forward with repairs to the pavement, but timing for the work has not been set.
Located off Highway 7 in Carleton Place, McIntosh Automotive Centre says they've had their share of drivers over the years pulling in after going over the bump a little too fast.
"People are concerned about the heat shield being damaged underneath," says Victoria Karas, the garage's office manager. "There's concern about the alignments of their vehicle. It can do a lot of damage if you go over it at a quick speed."
Karas adds that the bump can cause problems unbeknownst to drivers. Impact to rusted parts can cause bending or breakage, and tire changes done at home with improper torqueing could result in wheels flying off if vehicles become airborne.
"I mean, maybe it keeps us in business," says Karas, "but it's sketchy."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry hears Nova Scotians grieving the mass shooting are still seeking help
Two years after a man disguised as a Mountie killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, grieving people are still coming forward to get help from the province's victim services program, a government official told a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
New Brunswick ambulance hits moose near Moncton, two paramedics injured in collision: ANB
An ambulance occupied by two paramedics collided with a moose near Moncton, N.B., Saturday night.
-
Seeking shelter: Ukrainians in N.S. find themselves scrambling for accommodations
They fled war in their own country, and landed in a new country eager for a new start, but now some Ukrainian refugees in the Maritimes are facing homelessness and an uncertain future.
Toronto
-
CTV INVESTIGATES
CTV INVESTIGATES | Missing evidence video collapses drug case, prompts Toronto detective discipline proceeding
A drug trafficking case has collapsed and a Toronto police detective is facing allegations of deceit and discreditable conduct after he wouldn’t provide surveillance video of a drug bust to prosecutors, CTV News has learned.
-
'Elephant in the room': Judge addresses impact of SCOC ruling in van attack case
Before sentencing the man responsible for Toronto's deadly van attack to life in prison, the judge presiding over the case took a moment to address "the elephant in the room."
-
Petition calls for change to Amber Alert after missing Ontario boy found dead in river
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition urging for a change to Ontario’s Amber Alert system after an 11-year-old Ontario boy was found deceased in a river on Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police asking public to avoid St. George Street
There is a heavy police presence in Greater Sudbury's Flour Mill area Tuesday night as officers deal with a 'dynamic situation.'
-
31-year-old man died of heart attack at Sault steel plant
The Ontario Ministry of Labour has confirmed it has closed the investigation into a worker who died at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, following an autopsy.
-
Northern Ontario reaction to vaccine travel requirement ending
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20.
London
-
'Tucson was a surprise to me': Flair Airlines chooses uncommon destination as initial flight from London
It’s a city known for its golf, gastronomy and amazing views of the mountains. However, Tucson, Arizona is more commonly known as a destination for people on the west coast, not Ontarians.
-
Firearm seized, plain-clothed officer threatened
Four London men are facing charges after a plain-clothed police officer was threatened and a firearm was seized on Monday.
-
Plane makes emergency landing in Huron County
OPP said a small plane needed to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Huron County.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government wants to seize house of former coach accused of sexual assaults
The Manitoba government is seeking to seize the house of a former football coach who is accused of sexually abusing students.
-
3 firefighters taken to hospital after battling flames at North End home
The city said two firefighters were taken to hospital in stable condition, and a third was transported in unstable condition after a fire broke out in the 300 block of College Avenue.
-
Arrests made in connection with string of break and enters at Manitoba golf courses
Two men are facing charges after a slew of stolen property linked to several break and enters at Manitoba golf courses was discovered in a Killarney, Man. home.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step
The bizarre incident was captured on video.
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing in Kitchener
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Kitchener. They said one male was taken to hospital and the suspect fled in dark beige car.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
Calgary
-
Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, along with strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
-
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
-
Beloved Calgary Flames trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray dead at 89
The Calgary Flames have announced the passing of Jim 'Bearcat' Murray, the team's head athletic trainer from 1980 through 1996.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dad says teaching cuts 'don't make sense'
Evan Schemenauer has three children in the Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools system and worries about the 19 teaching positions being cut.
-
'Too much rain, too fast': Surface flooding damages homes in Watrous, Sask.
A quick-moving storm system left streets in Watrous flooded and many basements damaged.
-
Saskatoon is considering off-leash areas just for small dogs
Small dogs and big dogs are different — and that's why the city needs off-leash park areas dedicated to the puniest pooches, a city adminstration report says.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Walmart removing 'non-operational' camera from changing area
Walmart officials are promising to take down a "dummy" security camera from a changing area in Edmonton, but the person who exposed the device is demanding further investigation.
-
Edmonton police happy to see new neighbourhood watch groups but warn against vigilantism
Brad Ison has had enough of the crime around his west Edmonton condo and he's organizing an effort to make his place a tougher target.
-
Here's how much rain has fallen, and what's still coming
Thirty to 50 mm of rain has fallen in Edmonton up to mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to the City of Edmonton’s open data Rainfall Totals.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch police found passport, cash stashed in stereo during property search
As the trial of the man accused of 'sextorting' B.C. teen Amanda Todd continues, the court heard from Dutch police about what they found when they searched a property in the Netherlands.
-
B.C. church that rejected 2019 Pride event apologizes to LGBTQ2+ community
A Catholic parish in White Rock, B.C., that faced a human rights complaint after refusing to rent out space for a Pride event three years ago has issued a public apology to the LGBTQ2+ community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | State of emergency called in Kelowna as residents scramble to protect homes from flooding
Heavy rain and melting snow are being blamed for the declaration of a local state of emergency declared in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.
Regina
-
Regina airport hoping for economic boost as vaccine mandates ease for domestic travel
The Regina airport is hopeful loosened COVID-19 measures will provide an economic boost to the region, with vaccine mandates on domestic travel set to end later this month.
-
One injured, one charged after weapons incident: Regina police
Regina police officers responded to multiple reports of two men fighting near the intersection of 12th Street and Angus Street on Monday, according to a news release.
-
Life satisfaction in Sask. ranked 7th among Canadian provinces: StatCan
Saskatchewan has the seventh highest life satisfaction in Canada out of the 10 provinces, according to a Statistics Canada survey.