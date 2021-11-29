OTTAWA -- Visitors ages 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated to visit the national museums in the national capital region starting this week.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, guests ages 12 and older will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit the following museums

Canada Science and Technology Museum

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Canadian Museum of History

Canadian War Museum

Canadian Museum of Nature

The National Gallery of Canada

In order to be considered fully vaccinated, visitors must have completed a full series of a Health Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before visiting a museum.

"For public institutions, proof of vaccination enhances their ability to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff, while also reducing the spread of COVID-19," said a media release from the national museums.

"In addition, national museums will require all employees to be fully vaccinated, in keeping with recently announced federal guidelines."

Visitors can present either a paper or digital copy of their vaccination receipt, along with government-issued ID that includes name and date of birth.

"Requiring proof of vaccination is another way the museums are ensuring a safe environment for visitors and employees," said the museums."

Visitors to The Diefenbunker in Ottawa's west end must also be fully vaccinated to visit the Cold War museum.