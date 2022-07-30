Princess Street Promenade draws crowds in its return to Kingston, Ont.

With smiles on faces and music in the air, streets in downtown Kingston, Ont. are filled with the sights and sounds of people once again, as the Princess Street Promenade makes its return.

"We usually come every year and it’s just a blast every time," says Kingston resident James Cameron.

Princess Street is closed off for several blocks, from Division to Ontario Street, as more than 80 businesses spill into the streets, selling clothes and food to shoppers.

Nine-year-old Azizah Jones says she loves the event.

"Number one, you can walk up and down the street and you can never do that," she says. "Number two, there’s a lot of cool booths so it’s fun."

Her day of shopping had just begun with her dad, but she knows what she’s going to buy.

"Everything," she says.

This is the first time in three years the Princess Street Promenade is being held because of COVID, and with thousands of people coming out, organizers say it looks like the crowds have returned as well.

Verde store owner Laurie Davey-Quantick says this is an important event for businesses like hers.

"It allows a lot of people who don’t come to the downtown core to come to the downtown core," she explains "And so they get to know our stores, get to know the products that we sell."

This is the first of two Promenade Festivals of the summer. Davey-Quantick says she would love to see it be held more often because it is such a draw.

"The local people have been fabulous over the last two years of the pandemic. They’ve been super supportive," she says. "And it’s great but it’s nice to see the other people coming back, the tourists and all the other people who haven’t been coming to Kingston."

Shopping with her family, Rachel Sheldon says it is good to be back.

"I think it’s wonderful to be out. Supporting local businesses. Having a great time outdoors."

The next Princess Street Promenade will be held Sept. 17.