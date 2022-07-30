Princess Street Promenade draws crowds in its return to Kingston, Ont.

Thousands of people pack Princess Street in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday for the Princess Street Promenade. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Thousands of people pack Princess Street in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday for the Princess Street Promenade. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of "rebound" following treatment with an antiviral drug.

CTV News' Glen McGregor looks back on the Ottawa protests in special reporter's notebook

Months after the Freedom Convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa, CTV National News' Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor looks back on the demonstrations that paralyzed the city for weeks and reflects on where the movement goes moving forward in a special on Monday starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, right after each airing of CTV National News on CTV News Channel. It will also start streaming on CRAVE the same night.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina