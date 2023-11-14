OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • PRESTO unveils Google Wallet payment option, but not for OC Transpo

    Presto card 2

    PRESTO card users in Ottawa will not be able to pay for transit with Google Wallet.

    Metrolinx, the operator of the contactless card fare payment system used in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa, announced Tuesday it will now be allowing transit agencies in the GTA to pay for transit with the Apple Pay rival.

    "Metrolinx continues to make it more convenient to travel on transit in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by offering you more ways to pay your fare," the company said in a statement.

    "Starting today, this includes a brand-new option: PRESTO in Google Wallet - a digital version of your PRESTO card that can be used on an Android smartphone or Wear OS smartwatch.

    However, Metrolinx quietly specified that OC Transpo users will be left out of the Google Wallet option.

    "Unfortunately PRESTO in Google Wallet is not available in the Ottawa Region," Metrolinx said on the PRESTO website's frequently asked questions section.

    "If you have converted your physical card and would like a refund, please fill out a Refund form for PRESTO in Mobile Wallet. You will need to purchase a new physical PRESTO card to replace your existing card."

    OC Transpo and Metrolinx have not said why the Google Wallet option is not available for Ottawa transit riders.

    Ottawa residents can still use the physical PRESTO card or pay with a debit or credit card using Apple Pay.

    OC Transpo allowed the option for users to pay with their credit or debit cards in September. 

      

