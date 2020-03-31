OTTAWA -- The Prescott Russell Rockets continue hooping at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parent and coach Kim MacKinnon shared a video with CTV News Ottawa of the U12 Rockets Basketball team taking part in the #stayathomechallenge.

Professional athletes and residents around the world have participated in the #stayathomechallenge, posting videos showing how they’re still staying active at home during the pandemic.

MacKinnon tells CTV News Ottawa she saw the challenge posted by a friend’s kids hockey team and thought it would be fun to get it going in the basketball community.

Eleven of the 12 players on the Rockets took part in the #stayathomechallenge. Each player is shown for a few seconds in the video, before passing it off camera to the next player.

The Rockets season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic just as the team was preparing for the Ontario Cup in London this weekend.

MacKinnon says the team, including her 12-year-old son Dean, continue to play on their own or with family members at home.

WIth the basketball season on hold, Dean is now coaching his seven-year-old sister Jordyn, with the two playing in the rain on Sunday.