Prescott, Ont. students wrap up Black History Month by showcasing portrait mosaics of 5 Black trailblazers

Students in Grade 4 and 5 at Wellington Elementary School celebrated Black History Month by building portrait mosaics of five Black trailblazers.

The students used thousands of bricks to replicate photographs into mosaics of Harriet Tubman, Katherine Johnson, Jackie Robinson, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.. They showcased their work in an art show on Thursday, said the school in a news release on Friday.

“The entire school was invited to see their finished portraits, with the builders serving as ‘gallery employees’, answering any questions and discussing the history behind the portraits,” reads the release.

Teacher Lorianne De Spiegelaere says hands-on activities help students get engaged and excited about learning.

“As we progressed through February, exposing my students to a project of this magnitude was an exciting way to spread awareness and learn more about Black history,” De Spiegelaere said.

The students also gave up their own time to make sure they finish the project on time.

“We had kids asking to stay in during recess,” De Spiegelaere said. “They even worked through their lunch to get a few more building minutes in.”

And when it came to the costs associated with the project, the students held a canteen fundraiser.

“It got stressful sometimes when you don’t have all the pieces,” Grade 5 student Ben Peters said. “But to see the final outcome makes me really happy.”

Ward 6 Trustee Lisa Swan, Prescott Mayor Gauri Shankar and Augusta Township Mayor Jeff Shaver were among the people who attended the show.

“I think it’s wonderful how engaged the kids were. They told me how they raised funds to get the bricks and how they didn’t know a lot about the subject matter,” said Swan. “I learned things about these historical figures that I never knew before.”

Shankar adds that it’s important to teach kids different cultures and different movements.

“We have a multicultural class and it’s good for them to learn that,” said Shankar.

The mosaic building process video is available online.