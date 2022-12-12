Premier Ford visiting the Ottawa Valley today

Premier Doug Ford will visit the Ottawa Valley today, including a stop to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Shaw Lumber in Pembroke, Ont.

The Premier's Office says Energy Minister Todd Smith, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith, and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski will join Ford for the tour of Renfrew County.

The premier is scheduled to make remarks in Pembroke at 12:15 p.m.

Ford will help mark the 175th anniversary of Herb Shaw and Sons Limited, which was established in 1847. Shaw Lumber produces "top quality pine lumber and utility poles", according to the company's website.

"An innovator in the industry, Herb Shaw and Sons Limited has distinguished itself as a pioneer in the lumber manufacturing industry," Shaw Lumber says on its website.

"The company maintains a leadership role by manufacturing lumber and poles with timber procured from managed forests."