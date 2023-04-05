Power issue shuts down section of O-Train line

A section of the O-Train is out of service this morning due to a power issue.

OC Transpo says there is no train service between Rideau and St. Laurent stations Wednesday morning.

R1 bus service is running between the stations.

Train service is running between Tunney's Pasture and Parliament stations and Blair and St. Laurent stations.

Earlier, OC Transpo reported there was a stopped train, and trains were only running on the westbound tracks at uOttawa, Lees and Hurdman stations.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.