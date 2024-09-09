Heart reschedules postponed Ottawa show to April 2025

The rock band Heart has rescheduled its cancelled Ottawa show because lead singer Ann Wilson was being treated for cancer.

Heart announced Monday that it would play the Canadian Tire Centre on April 4, 2025.

Wilson said in a statement on Instagram in July that she underwent a surgery to remove a cancerous growth and was recovering steadily, but her doctors had urged her to undergo preventative chemotherapy and take time off from performing.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Canadian Tire Centre on Aug. 1.

Ticketmaster said all tickets for postponed shows would be honoured.

Heart, led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson, have been performing since the 1970s, with hits such as "Alone", "Magic Man", "Crazy on You".