Town of Renfrew CAO Rob Tremblay stepping down

The Town of Renfrew says its chief administrative officer Robert Tremblay is stepping down.

His last day in the role will be Nov. 1, 2024.

Tremblay was appointed as the town's CAO in 2022. He developed and implemented the town's "Road to 2035" Strategic Plan, and has overseen several systemic changes in the municipality east of Ottawa.

"It has been an honour to serve as the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer at a time of change and renewal,” Tremblay said Monday in a news release. “I am extremely proud of the staff team, their resiliency, and hard work despite the challenges facing the Town."

In his resignation letter to Council, Mr. Tremblay reinforced his belief in the importance of the Town's values of collaboration and teamwork, fairness and inclusion, and integrity and respect. He emphasized, "While the work will continue to be challenging, how we treat each other should not. I wish the Town of Renfrew a strong future!"

Mayor Tom Sidney said he was grateful for Tremblay's service to the town.

“Rob has been an integral part of Renfrew's growth since joining more than two years ago. His leadership and dedication have set a strong foundation for the future, and while we are extremely sad to see him go, we respect his decision and wish him the very best,” Sidney said.

The Town of Renfrew will begin looking for a new CAO and aims to transition the new CAO into the role as Tremblay leaves.