Power in Centretown restored: Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa says power that was out for a large part of Centretown has been restored.

The utility company's outage map said shortly before 10:20 a.m. that it was experiencing outages in the areas between Wellington Street and Raymond Street north to south and Bronson Avenue and Metcalfe Street west to east.

The outage affected approximately 2,743 customers.

Hydro Ottawa says the outage was the result of an equipment failure.

Power was restored by 11:30 a.m.