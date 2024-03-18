OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Power in Centretown restored: Hydro Ottawa

    Hydro Ottawa outage map. (Hydro Ottawa) Hydro Ottawa outage map. (Hydro Ottawa)
    Share

    Hydro Ottawa says power that was out for a large part of Centretown has been restored.

    The utility company's outage map said shortly before 10:20 a.m. that it was experiencing outages in the areas between Wellington Street and Raymond Street north to south and Bronson Avenue and Metcalfe Street west to east.

    The outage affected approximately 2,743 customers.

    Hydro Ottawa says the outage was the result of an equipment failure. 

    Power was restored by 11:30 a.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

    In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News