

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A cannabis retail store is coming to the ByWard Market.

As CTV News first reported on February 7, a pot shop will open in the former Smoque Shack at 129 York Street.

An application has been filed with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to open “ByWard Market Cannabis” on York Street this Spring.

The application has been filed by Patterson and Lavoie. Alberta-based cannabis marijuana retail operator Fire & Flower announced on Tuesday it has partnered with a group to open the store in the ByWard Market.

This is the second application to open a cannabis store in Ottawa.

“Superette” is set to open on 1306 Wellington St. W in Wellington West.