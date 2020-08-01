OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says an employee of a City-run summer camp is positive for COVID-19.

In a memo Saturday afternoon, Acting General Manager of Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Kevin Wherry said the infected employee is self-isolating.

"This individual is currently in self-isolation at home and was last in attendance at camp at Foster Farm Community Centre on Wednesday, July 29, 2020," Wherry said.

The community centre is on Ramsey Crescent. CTV News has reached out to the community centre for comment.

Campers and staff who were in the same group with the individual are excluded from the camp for the next 14 days. Parents and guardians have been contacted and testing is strongly encouraged. Ottawa Public Health is following up with close contacts, the memo said.

Wherry did not say how many people must be excluded from camp.

"We have been planning for this potential event and have closely followed OPH’s recommendations to ensure a quality camp program environment that controls risk and is as safe as possible," said Wherry. "Health and safety are our top priority and we have designed summer camps with stringent safety measures in place including active screening of children and staff, smaller groups, cohorting, enhanced health and safety measures, physical distancing measures as well as enhanced cleaning and disinfection of facilities."

The City launched its revised "Camp Summer Fun" program in early July, after cancelling previous summer camp offerings because of the COVD-19 pandemic.

Camps this summer focus on "fun and creative physically-distanced sports, games and crafts this summer, with activities held outdoors whenever possible," the City said.

Earlier this week, two children who had attended summer camps in Gatineau tested positive for COVID-19, and the week before, a camp counsellor also had a positive test result.