GATINEAU, QC. -- The City of Gatineau says a counsellor at a local day camp has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the City says the counsellor attended the camp at Jean-de-Brébeuf school. His positive test result was confirmed on Monday.

As a result, the City of Gatineau says eight people, including other day camp staff and some children, must now undergo preventive self-isolation. The City is urging anyone at risk to be tested.

The school was sanitized upon learning of the positive case.

The City says it contacted all of the parents and children who attended the day camp site last week, as well as those attending this week, to inform them about the situation.

Dr. Carol McConnery, medical consultant for the regional health department, is quoted in the release saying, "COVID-19 is still present in our community, and it is important to keep an eye on our symptoms. If you have any, or think that you may have been in contact with someone who does, be sure to get tested."

Since the day camps opened on July 6, the City of Gatineau says it has introduced a series of measures to ensure that the sanitary and physical distancing measures were followed as a means to reduce the risks:

The day camp sites are disinfected at least three times a day. The Jean-de-Brébeuf day camp site received an extra cleaning following confirmation of the positive result.

Gatineau is working in collaboration with the school boards to adapt the janitorial procedures to the instructions received from public health at the sites used by the day camps. An additional 34 casual positions were filled to support the team with the sanitary measures.

All Gatineau day camp counsellors have undergone mandatory training given by the Association des camps du Québec (ACQ) in connection with the pandemic. Gatineau added training on hygiene measures and on guidance and intervention techniques related to COVID-19.

Employees and the children's parents fill out a questionnaire every day to assess their health.

Groups are isolated and most activities take place outdoors

"You may rest assured that Gatineau is following all prevention measures recommended by public health authorities to reduce the risk of contagion. The health of our children and employees is our top priority," said Deputy Mayor Pierre Lanthier in the press release.

There have been 638 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, according to Quebec's health ministry. Two new cases were added Tuesday.