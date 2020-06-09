OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has announced a new summer camp program that has been modified with COVID-19 in mind.

Last week, the City announced it was cancelling all of its planned summer activities, with the aim of introducing new events built around safety during the pandemic. Parents were offered credits or refunds for camps that had been cancelled.

On Tuesday, the City revealed its new plan, called "Camp Summer Fun", which will begin on July 6 "on the condition that Provincial restrictions are relaxed to allow day camps for children and in accordance to the stage two guidelines announced by the Province," a City press release said.

Some of the planned measures to help keep campers and staff safe include:

Smaller camp groups

Additional staff to assist with maintaining physical distancing requirements and sanitization

Screening protocols for campers and staff

Sneeze guards installed where appropriate

Floors decals to mark physical distancing measurements of two metres

Staff will wear Personal Protective Equipment, including cloth face masks, when physical distancing can’t be maintained

Camp attendees are encouraged to wear cloth face masks during activities where it may be difficult to maintain a distance of two metres

Some traditional summer activities, like field trips and swimming will not be taking place. There will be no guest speakers or entertainers or "speciality summer camp programming", the City said.

"Instead, the camps will focus on fun and creative physically-distanced sports, games and crafts this summer, with activities held outdoors whenever possible."

Camps are open to children and youth aged four to 12 years, allowing siblings to be in the same camp group. French camps are available at select locations. The cost of Camp Summer Fun is $219 per week and will be offered from 8 am to 5 pm.

Registration for Camp Summer Fun will be available online only, starting Monday, June 15 at 9 pm.

More information can be found at ottawa.ca/SummerCamps