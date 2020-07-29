OTTAWA -- Siblings that attended two City of Gatineau day camps have tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Gatineau announced two children who attended the Jean-de-Brebeuf and Saint-Jean de Bosco day camps tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The siblings attended Jean-de-Brebeuf camp the week of July 13 to 17, and Saint-Jean de Bosco camp on Monday, July 20

In a statement, the City of Gatienau says health officials determined the risk to other children and employees at the camp was low and they may continue to attend the day camp.

The entire Jean-de-Brebeuf day camp site underwent additional cleaning on July 21.

The city says since the Saint-Jean de Bosco site had undergone the regular disinfection and cleaning procedures since the last day that the affected individuals attended the camps, there was no need to close the camp.

On July 20, the City of Gatineau informed parents that a staff member at the Jean-de-Brebeuf day camp had also tested positive for COVID-19.