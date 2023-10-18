Ottawa

    • Porter Airlines launching new Ottawa-Calgary direct flight in 2024

    Embraer E195-E2 aircraft (Porter Airlines) Embraer E195-E2 aircraft (Porter Airlines)

    Travellers will have another option to fly direct from Ottawa to Calgary this winter.

    Porter Airlines will launch daily service between the Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport on Feb. 14, 2024.

    The airline will use its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft for the service.

    According to the Porter Airlines schedule, the flight will depart the Ottawa International Airport at 6:20 p.m. daily, arriving in Calgary at 8:49 p.m. The first Ottawa-Calgary flight is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2024.

    The Calgary-Ottawa service will begin on Feb. 15, with the flight departing Calgary International Airport at 8:50 a.m. and arriving in Ottawa at 2:40 p.m.

    "We're excited to welcome Porter Airlines' new non-stop flights connecting YOW and YYC," Mark Laroche, president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport, said in a statement.

    "This route not only strengthens business ties, but also offers travellers easy access to the vibrant, culturally rich destinations of Ottawa-Gatineau, and Calgary and the Rockies, two destinations people eagerly seek to explore and engage in business activities."

    Air Canada announced last summer that it was ending non-stop service between Calgary and Ottawa at the end of October.

    Last month, WestJet announced it is doubling the number of flights between Calgary and Ottawa. As of Oct. 30, there will be seven additional flights a week between Ottawa and Calgary, bringing the total to 14 flights a week.

    Ottawa to western Canada

    The Ottawa-Calgary direct flight is the latest flight announced by Porter Airlines to western Canada.

    In July, Porter Airlines launched daily service between Ottawa and Vancouver International Airport. On Oct. 4, Porter began Ottawa-Edmonton direct service.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Scotiabank cutting 3% of global workforce

    Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers' day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News