Porter Airlines launching new Ottawa-Calgary direct flight in 2024

Travellers will have another option to fly direct from Ottawa to Calgary this winter.

Porter Airlines will launch daily service between the Ottawa International Airport and Calgary International Airport on Feb. 14, 2024.

The airline will use its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft for the service.

According to the Porter Airlines schedule, the flight will depart the Ottawa International Airport at 6:20 p.m. daily, arriving in Calgary at 8:49 p.m. The first Ottawa-Calgary flight is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2024.

The Calgary-Ottawa service will begin on Feb. 15, with the flight departing Calgary International Airport at 8:50 a.m. and arriving in Ottawa at 2:40 p.m.

"We're excited to welcome Porter Airlines' new non-stop flights connecting YOW and YYC," Mark Laroche, president and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport, said in a statement.

"This route not only strengthens business ties, but also offers travellers easy access to the vibrant, culturally rich destinations of Ottawa-Gatineau, and Calgary and the Rockies, two destinations people eagerly seek to explore and engage in business activities."

Air Canada announced last summer that it was ending non-stop service between Calgary and Ottawa at the end of October.

Last month, WestJet announced it is doubling the number of flights between Calgary and Ottawa. As of Oct. 30, there will be seven additional flights a week between Ottawa and Calgary, bringing the total to 14 flights a week.

Ottawa to western Canada

The Ottawa-Calgary direct flight is the latest flight announced by Porter Airlines to western Canada.

In July, Porter Airlines launched daily service between Ottawa and Vancouver International Airport. On Oct. 4, Porter began Ottawa-Edmonton direct service.