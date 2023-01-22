Popular Ottawa diner closing after 55 years in business

A popular diner is closing its doors after 55 years. The family business has been an Ottawa staple for several generations.

At the Brookfield Restaurant, Joyce Aboud has been the owner alongside her husband for decades.

Aboud took over her family business in the 1980s, but has been working there since it opened.

"It was July 1, 1967, Centennial year and Canada Day," she said. "It really was a special that day and I worked that day at 12 years old."

The restaurant offers breakfast and lunch with some Lebanese dishes on the menu. The location on Brookfield Road started as a confectionary shop and still has a storefront.

"We always welcome people when we come here and we are always having conversations. It’s very like a homey vibe," said Traci Strachan, who is a server and cashier at the location.

The restaurant has become a sentimental meeting spot over the years.

"During the pandemic, when I couldn’t see anyone else, I could come and visit Joyce," said Christina Lamothe, a friend and customer. "She takes care of whoever walks through the door."

Some customers have been coming to the location since the doors first opened.

"Joyce is like a sister, we grew up here," said George Brown, who is a former city councillor. "It’s sad, but it’s understandable why Joyce is taking a rest and it’s good news that they are passing it on to another community independent, but we need community meeting places."

After nearly 56 years in business, Aboud says it was time for a new chapter.

"I need to do other things," said Aboud. "I have four little grandkids and I have two daughters and a wonderful husband, so I really just want to spend more time with them and I find the store just takes up too much of my time."

The location will transform into another restaurant offering Greek food. Aboud’s last day is Jan. 31.

"We will miss the characters, you know all the people that have come in," Aboud said. "The friends we have made, this is a real meeting place."