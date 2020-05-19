OTTAWA -- The warden for the Pontiac is feeling “optimistic” about the summer and the determination of seasonal visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron, Jane Toller says “our seasonal residents really do have a very strong appreciation and commitment to the Pontiac.”

“Even before some of them came for the first time after May 11, they contacted me to reassure me that they were going to purchase all their gas and groceries in Ontario before leaving their homes. They just wanted me to know they would be exercising strong prevention measures while in the Pontiac.”

The Quebec Government lifted the police checkpoints in the Outaouais on May 11, while the checkpoints at the Ottawa-Gatineau border were lifted on Monday.

Despite the police checkpoints being lifted, the MRC Pontiac and the Quebec Government are asking citizens to limit their travel to essential reasons only.

Property owners and seasonal residents of the MRC Pontiac are asked not to host visitors, practice physical distancing and try not to circulate in the community.

Toller notes there will be no festivals or big events in the Pontiac until after August 31.

“I find that people are really respecting the protocol because it’s working,” Toller tells Newstalk 580 CFRA.

Toller says businesses are doing a good job encouraging customers to physically distance, and more people are wearing masks.

“People who have seasonal residences here are really, I think, thankful to finally be here and they’re going do their best,” Toller said.

“If we do see any gatherings that is the one thing our Quebec police can give fines for. They can still give a fine, fairly sizeable one, if they see a big party going on where people are not social distancing.”