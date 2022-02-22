Ottawa police are investigating a fatal collision last week and they're looking for witnesses.

Police said Tuesday in a media release that a driver hit a pedestrian on Galetta Side Road near the Highway 417 overpass at around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 34-year-old Arnprior man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a black 2010 Ford F150.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed or saw a pedestrian on Galetta Side Road, assisted emergency responders, or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit or Crime Stoppers.